Pickup van mows down 6 sanitation workers on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, 5 injured

Nuh: Six sanitation workers were killed and five others critically injured on Saturday morning after a speeding pickup van ploughed into them while they were cleaning the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ibrahim Bas village in Firozpur Jhirka, police said. The driver of the pickup van fled leaving the vehicle at the spot on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ibrahim Bas village in Firozpur Jhirka, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am when the workers were engaged in routine maintenance work along the high-speed corridor. The driver of the pickup van fled leaving the vehicle at the spot.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bodies of the deceased were mutilated, with body parts scattered across the accident site, spokesperson of Nuh Police Krishan Kumar said. “Our teams have collected the body parts and are currently identifying which part belongs to which victim,” Kumar added.

The injured were taken to Mandi Khera hospital where they are undergoing treatment. “Preliminary investigation suggests that five of the deceased were residents of Kheri Kalan village, while one was from Jhimrawat village,” a senior police officer said, adding that identification process is still on.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. “The circumstances leading to the accident will be thoroughly ascertained with the help of CCTV footage and other available evidence. The injured workers are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and investigations are being conducted from all possible angles,” said station house officer (SHO) of Ferozepur Jhirka police station Aman Singh said.

The police is investigating and said a case will be registered once the formal identification and preliminary inquiry is complete.

The pickup van, reportedly travelling from Delhi towards Alwar at high speed, lost control before ramming into the workers.

The accident highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of speed regulations and improved safety measures for workers deployed on high-speed expressways.

Police teams are deployed at the site to manage the situation and assist with the recovery operations.