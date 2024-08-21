 Pigeon released by Chhattisgarh Police officer on Independence Day falls to ground, video goes viral | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Pigeon released by Chhattisgarh Police officer on Independence Day falls to ground, video goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Aug 21, 2024 12:46 PM IST

Many social media users noted the uncanny resemblance to a scene from the third season of the television series ‘Panchayat’.

A video of the Independence Day celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district showing the superintendent of police (SP) releasing a pigeon into the air that amusingly fails to fly, has gone on social media.

Another pigeon was later arranged for the officer, which was released successfully.(X)
Another pigeon was later arranged for the officer, which was released successfully.(X)

Many users compared its uncanny resemblance to a scene from the third season of the web series ‘Panchayat’, where a pigeon released by a local MLA drops dead.

During the function, Bharat MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle, who was the chief guest, Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo, and superintendent of police Girija Shankar Jaiswal were handed pigeons to release, signifying peace and freedom, reported PTI.

While the birds released by the MLA and the collector successfully flew off, the one released by the SP fell to the ground. The bird is, however, said to be alive.

The organisers then later arranged another pigeon, which the officer subsequently released successfully, reported NDTV.

According to sources quoted by PTI, the series of events did not go well with the senior officer as he wrote a letter to the collector, demanding action against those responsible.

“During a major national festival like Independence Day, the incident of a pigeon falling to the ground was prominently broadcast on social media and other media. This situation was created as a result of presenting a sick pigeon for flying in the main district-level programme,” the senior police officer wrote in the letter. "Had it happened at the hands of the chief guest of the function and honourable MLA, then the situation would have been more unpleasant."

"Certainly, the officer responsible for this work has not discharged his responsibility properly," he added. “Therefore, it is proposed to take disciplinary action against the officer responsible for the incident.”

 

Pigeon released by Chhattisgarh Police officer on Independence Day falls to ground, video goes viral
