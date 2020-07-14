e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pilot hardens stance, to skip 2nd CLP meet

Pilot hardens stance, to skip 2nd CLP meet

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:02 IST
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will not attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday, people familiar with the development said.

This will be the second CLP meeting to be skipped by Pilot after he did not attend Monday’s meet even as there seems to be no immediate resolution to the ongoing power struggle between him and chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

A Congress leader close to Pilot said the issues raised by him remain and unless those are addressed he will not attend any such meeting.

However, a central functionary insisted that the CLP meeting has been called to give Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress president, and his supporters another chance to explain their position and put forth their grievances so that those could be addressed.

Asked if the party will take any action if he and his supporters again do not attend the CLP meeting, the functionary said, “We will take that call tomorrow. Pilot will then not be in a position to say that he had not been given a chance to be heard.”

The functionary also ruled out any move to call an emergency session of the assembly and go for the floor test. “We sort of held the floor test today and had a proper head count. So far, 109 legislators are with us and we expect some more to join us,” he added.

But Pilot’s loyalists dismissed the Gehlot camp’s claim of having the required numbers and said majority is proven in the assembly, not in the backyard of the chief minister’s house.

“If they have the numbers then why are they after Pilot. Let them enjoy. Why were these legislators not taken to the Governor’s house? If they have 109 MLAs, why are only 84 rooms booked in the hotel? And if you have counted them, why are you holding them back? Let them go back to their constituencies. This is the false bravado,” said a legislator close to the deputy chief minister.

He also ruled out the possibility of Pilot joining the BJP. “That is not in his DNA. He cannot join the BJP,” added the legislator quoted above.

Pilot’s loyalists also refuted reports suggesting that a compromise formula is being worked out to iron out the differences, maintaining that they will not agree anything less than change of guard in the state.

While Congress functionaries said the party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reached out to Pilot, another legislator close to the deputy chief minister refuted the claim and insisted that no one spoke to him.

“There has been no conversation between Pilot and the Congress high command,” he said.

Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar maintained that over 30 legislators are supporting the deputy chief minister.

He said their only demand is to replace Gehlot with Pilot given that the state Congress president was instrumental in the party’s victory in the 2018 assembly elections. “We will not budge from that demand,” Bhakar asserted.

Bhakar, who is also the Rajasthan Youth Congress president, further termed the CLP meeting at Gehlot’s residence “invalid” as such meetings are not held in the back garden of the chief minister’s residence.

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In