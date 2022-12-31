Home / India News / Pilots failing preflight alcohol test more than doubles in 2022: DGCA data

Pilots failing preflight alcohol test more than doubles in 2022: DGCA data

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:38 PM IST

At least 41 pilots failed mandatory alcohol test in 2022, more than double compared to 19 cases reported the year before, according to data maintained by DGCA

The number of cabin crew failing the preflight breathalyzer test saw a nearly threefold jump from last year, with 116 positive cases being reported this year as against 39 in 2021. (Representational image)
The number of cabin crew failing the preflight breathalyzer test saw a nearly threefold jump from last year, with 116 positive cases being reported this year as against 39 in 2021. (Representational image)
ByNeha LM Tripathi

New Delhi: At least 41 pilots failed mandatory alcohol test in 2022, more than double compared to 19 cases reported the year before, according to data maintained by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the aviation regulatory body’s data, accessed by HT, the number of cabin crew failing the preflight breathalyzer (BA) test saw a nearly threefold jump from last year, with 116 positive cases being reported this year as against 39 in 2021.

It is mandatory for both cockpit and cabin crew members to undergo a breathalyzer (BA) test before departure and after arrival of an examination flight to determine the concentration of alcohol in their blood.

Among the 41 pilots who failed the BA test this year, 35 were attached with commercial airlines. Similarly, 15 of the 19 pilots testing positive in 2021 were commercial pilots.

“While the remaining pilots tested positive were nonscheduled operators, five scheduled cockpit and eight cabin crew were reported as ‘missed BA test’,” said an official from the civil aviation ministry, requesting anonymity.

To ensure that pilots flying passengers and air traffic control officials guiding them are not under the influence of hard narcotics, DGCA began a psychoactive test of flight crew and air traffic controllers (ATCO) from this year.

According to the data, five aviation personnel — three pilots and two air traffic controllers — failed the drugs test.

“A total of eight aviation personnel had tested positive in the first round. However, three of them tested negative when the samples were sent to the US for the confirmatory test report,” a DGCA official said, also declining to be named.

Aviation experts said such cases could be brought down if the regulatory body started treating them as criminal offence.

“According to the civil aviation rules (CAR), the crew’s licence is suspended only when he/she tests positive a third time and is off the roster for three months for the first two times,” said an industry expert.

Aviation safety expert Mohan Ranganathan said, “These cases can only be brought under control when they are treated as a criminal offence and action is taken for the first time itself.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out