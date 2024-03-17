Plan for 100 days, 5 years: PM Modi's instruction to ministers at Cabinet meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, instructed his ministers to draft two roadmaps -- one for the first 100 days of the new government and the second for the next five years of the government. The Cabinet meeting was held a day after the Election Commission announced a marathon schedule for seven-phase general elections in the country and also the assembly and by-poll which were scheduled to be held. The elections will begin on April 19 and the counting is to be held on June 1 and June 2 (Arunachal and Sikkim assembly elections). Narendra Modi has asked his ministers to work on 100-day and five-year plans.(PTI)

Confident of a third term, Narendra Modi asked the ministers to meet secretaries and other officials of their departments to discuss how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years can be better implemented. The Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu. The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 on 102 seats.

The council of ministers last met on March 3 and brainstormed over Viksit Bharat: 2047. The roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" was a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and entailed a "whole-of-government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

With a target of '400 paar' for the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and 370+ alone for the BJP, Narendra Modi has now put Viksit Bharat roadmap in focus. He has issued a letter to the countrymen seeking ideas and suggestions for a developed India by 2047.

“I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi wrote in the letter. “Our partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade. The trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates me," the letter added.

(With PTI inputs)