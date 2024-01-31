Plans underway to make Soren's wife CM if he gets arrested, claims BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has claimed that Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kaplana Soren is likely to replace him as the CM of the state if the former gets arrested. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(ANI)

In a post on X Dubey wrote, “Hemant Soren ji has called his own, JMM, Congress and allied MLAs to reach Ranchi with their luggage and bags. According to the information, there is a proposal to make Kalpana Soren ji (Hemant Soren's wife) the Chief Minister.”

Meanwhile he said in another post, “In Jharkhand, consensus could not be reached on the name of Kalpana Soren ji in the legislative party meeting. Sita Soren ji and Basant Soren ji came out in protest. Only 35 MLAs reached the meeting. The MLAs signed on plain paper. There is no program of Chief Minister Hemant ji to meet the Governor tomorrow…”

The BJP MP also took a dig at the supporters of Jharkhand CM Soren. He wrote, “A big advice to those who are doing wrong on the instructions of chief minister Hemant Soren ji, the CM is proving himself to be a fugitive, running away from facing the investigating agency, the man is facing insults in the country and abroad all day long. How will that man protect the officers or the people of the state?”

A day after ED officials said Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was ‘missing’ from his residence in Delhi, the leader was seen presiding over a meeting with ministers from his governing coalition in Ranchi.

Enforcement Directorate officials reached the official residence of CM Soren in the national capital on Monday. However, Soren was not present there. The chief minister's associates mentioned that Soren was ‘around Delhi’ for legal advice. They emphasized that there was no necessity for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to actively search for him, as he had already communicated his willingness to meet with the federal agency at 1 pm on Wednesday.

Previously, the Enforcement Directorate had sent a letter to the chief minister of Jharkhand Soren, requesting him to specify a date for questioning in connection with an alleged land scam case on January 29 or 31. Alternatively, the agency stated that it would initiate the process of questioning directly if the chief minister did not provide a suitable date. Notably, this marks the tenth summons issued by the central agency to CM Soren.

(With inputs from ANI)