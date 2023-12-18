Bengal lawyer petitions Supreme Court for judicial probe into Parliament breach

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding a judicial probe into the alleged incident in Parliament on December 13 where two men jumped into the House chamber during Zero Hour with smoke canisters in a major security breach. A video grab taken from the India TV channel shows an unidentified man jumping from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha, using a smoke canister in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, last week. (ANI)

The petition filed on Monday by a West Bengal based lawyer Abu Sohel who said, “It was a major security lapse as the smoke could have (been) poisonous or in place of smoke canisters they could have entered with lethal ammunition which is very much shocking... “

The top Court is currently closed for winter break and will reopen on January 2.

On December 13, two persons jumped into the House chamber from the visitor gallery of the Lok Sabha, disrupting House proceedings shouting slogans. The persons were identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D.

They were accompanied by two other persons, including a woman who sprayed yellow coloured gas and shouted slogans outside Parliament. They were identified as Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi.

All four persons have since been arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for indulging in a terror act.

The petition said, “If the security of the highest house (temple) of the nation wherein the future of the nation is decided, is not sufficient, then the life and property of citizens are also at stake.”

The petition filed through advocate Shruti Bisht demanded an “independent, credible, and impartial judicial investigation under supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge” to probe into “major security breach in the lower House of Parliament.”

The incident took place when the nation was marking the 22nd anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack on Parliament.

The petition made the Union government and the Delhi police commissioner parties to the petition.

The investigation by the Delhi police led them to the mastermind Lalit Jha, who surrendered five days after the incident. The police have also arrested another suspect as well, connecting him to the conspiracy. The two accused who entered Parliament had concealed smoke canisters in customised shoes to execute the plan, the probe later revealed.