PM Awas Yojana empowered women, 20 million got ownership rights: PM Modi

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has empowered the women in India as over 20 million women have got ownership rights in the country through the scheme.

The PM was addressing the Griha-Pravesham programme of beneficiaries in 5.21 lakh houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the programme from Chhatarpur district.

The PM said Pradhan Mantri Awas scheme has become a symbol of empowerment of the poor, empowerment of women and the strength of the rural economy. The PM attacked Congress without naming anyone and said that a lot of slogans were raised to remove poverty in the country, but the work that was supposed to have been done was not done. “Now poverty is being alleviated with the sincere efforts of the government and the cooperation of the poor. Women are becoming millionaires through the Pradhan Mantri Awas. Our government has provided pucca houses to 25 million poor families in the country in rural areas,” said the PM.

“We faced Covid-19 challenges effectively and the poor people got free ration. Now, due to war, a new crisis is arising in many types of economic systems. War has adversely affected the economy today, but efforts are being made that it should not affect the citizens of India,” said the PM.

“Our intention and policy are to give benefit to the bottom-most person. Names of 40 million fake beneficiaries were removed from the ration scheme. To prevent the theft of ration, modern machines have been installed at the ration shops. The fake game has been stopped,” he further said.

It is our duty to give something to the coming generation and be an inspiration for them, Prime Minister Modi said. “For this, let us all take a pledge that by the next years, 75 Amrit Sarovars should be made in every district of the country. These ponds should be new and big. The benefit of MNREGA scheme can be taken in their construction. It will play an important role in environmental protection and promotion,” he added.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a new dawn in the lives of the poor, has conducted griha pravesh of 5.25 lakh.

“A provision of ₹10,000 crore has been made in the next year’s budget in Madhya Pradesh to ensure that all the poor have their own pucca houses.

Chief minister Chouhan said that on the call of the Prime Minister, 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in each district of Madhya Pradesh by the upcoming Gudi-Padwa.