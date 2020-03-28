e-paper
Home / India News / PM CARES fund launched in fight against Covid-19, India asked to donate

PM CARES fund launched in fight against Covid-19, India asked to donate

PM launched PM CARES fund for citizens to contribute in fight against coronavirus

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Migrant labourers are among those worst hit by the impact of coronavirus. PM launched a special fund to assist citizens on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of a new fund to assist and offer relief to citizens in emergency situation as the magnitude of the crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus unfolds. The fund has been named PM-CARES or Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and PM Modi invited countrymen from all sections to donate to it in a series of tweets.

“People from all over the country have expressed their desire to contribute in the fight against Covid-19. Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted to respect that sentiment. This should be very effective in building a healthy India,” Prime minister’s first tweet said.

