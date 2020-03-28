PM CARES fund launched in fight against Covid-19, India asked to donate

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of a new fund to assist and offer relief to citizens in emergency situation as the magnitude of the crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus unfolds. The fund has been named PM-CARES or Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and PM Modi invited countrymen from all sections to donate to it in a series of tweets.

“People from all over the country have expressed their desire to contribute in the fight against Covid-19. Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted to respect that sentiment. This should be very effective in building a healthy India,” Prime minister’s first tweet said.