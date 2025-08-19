Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with top Union ministers, bureaucrats and economists to discuss the roadmap for the next generation of economic reforms that he had outlined in his Independence Day address. PM discusses reform road-map in high level meet

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal and Lalan Singh attended the meeting, besides senior bureaucrats heading different ministries and economists.

Modi said on X, “Chaired a meeting to discuss the roadmap for Next-Generation Reforms. We are committed to speedy reforms across all sectors, which will boost Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business and prosperity.”

In his customary address to the nation on Independence Day on Friday, Modi had outlined an expansive vision for the next few decades with self-reliance and defence as its pillars and made a string of big-bang reform commitments especially in easing compliance and simplifying the Goods and Services Tax and underlined his government’s drive to achieve self-reliance in energy, critical minerals and semiconductors.

In his 103-minute-long address, Modi highlighted Operation Sindoor and said strategic autonomy and indigenous capabilities were key to decisively tackling threats, while calling for jet engines to be manufactured in India.

Underlining a push for indigenous products, he said: “Choose Made in India products, crafted by Indians, to bolster the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Let’s embrace this collective responsibility to drive change and transform the world.”