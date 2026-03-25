PM: Empowered groups formed to deal with fallout from Iran war

New Delhi: The government has constituted seven empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains, and fertilisers, among others, to tackle the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, reiterating that the war has created a serious energy crisis globally. File photo ot Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. (Sansad TV)

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, a day after he addressed the Lok Sabha on same subject, Modi cautioned that the impact of the conflict could be felt for a longer period of time, adding that India is committed to ensuring the safe arrival of all ships carrying essential goods such as fertilisers, oil, and gas.

“The present crisis has shaken up the economy…it will take time to recuperate. But efforts are being made to blunt it. The fundamentals of our economy are strong and we are working on a war footing,” he said.

“Much like the empowered groups, comprising experts and officials, that were formed during the Covid pandemic to tackle challenges across various sectors, seven such new empowered groups were constituted just yesterday,” he said. “These groups will be tasked with taking action, guided by both immediate and long-term strategies, on critical issues, such as supply chains, petroleum and diesel, fertilisers, natural gas, and inflation. I am fully confident that through these collective efforts, we will be able to effectively navigate the prevailing circumstances.”

Describing the attacks on commercial vessels and obstacles to international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as “unacceptable,” Modi elicited the support of state governments in strengthening the efforts to ensure seamless supply of food and other essentials to the poor and migrant workers, urging them to show unified response as “Team India” to the global crisis.

He told the House that efforts are being made to restore supplies and safe passage of cargo, asserting that newer markets are being tapped for crude and gas. He also underscored the efforts made by the government to rescue Indians from the affected regions.

“There is a strong likelihood that the adverse repercussions of this conflict will persist for a considerable period. However, I assure the people of this nation that the government remains vigilant and proactive; it is formulating strategies with the utmost seriousness and taking every necessary decision,” Modi said.

In such a difficult situation, he added, it is essential that a unified voice for peace and dialogue is sent from the House to the entire world.

Reacting to the PM’s statement in the Upper House, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it has come too late and raises more questions than it answers.

“The 20-minute statement by Prime Minister Modi in the Rajya Sabha was, at best, an exercise in obfuscation,” Kharge said in a post on X, while raising three questions on India’s foreign policy and the ongoing West Asia conflict.