PM hails transformative effect of GatiShakti plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated the completion of three years of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan launched by the central government in 2021 with an aim to enhance multi-modal connectivity to economic zones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at the Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. (PTI)

Modi paid a “surprise” visit to the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital and hailed the initiative’s transformative effect.

In a post on X, Modi said, “PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing India’s infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.”

He noted that the integration of various stakeholders had improved logistics, minimised delays, and created new opportunities for many individuals.

“Thanks to GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship, and innovation,” Modi added.

The PM Gati Shakti initiative was announced by Prime Minister Modi on the 75th Independence Day in 2021. It aims to enhance India’s infrastructure and connectivity through a National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity. The initiative focuses on integrated planning and coordinated execution of infrastructure projects across various ministries and states. It includes existing infrastructure schemes such as Bharatmala and Sagarmala and integrates data from multiple sources to improve project efficiency and execution.

As of now, 44 central ministries and 36 states/UTs have participated in the initiative. According to the government, the Network Planning Group (NPG), established under Gati Shakti has recommended 208 major infrastructure projects worth ₹15.39 lakh crore from different ministries for approval since its inception.

Modi tagged Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, who also acknowledged the initiative on its third anniversary. Goyal said, “Today marks 3 years since the launch of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity by PM Narendra Modi ji. By streamlining logistics and advancing connectivity, this path-breaking initiative ensures faster and more efficient project implementation.”

It continues to play a pivotal role in developing a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, strengthening the vision of building a Viksit Bharat (developed India), he said.

Modi visited the PM Gati Shakti set-up at Bharat Mandapam where the features, achievements, and milestones of the mission were highlighted. Modi acknowledged the progress in planning and execution of projects nationwide and noted its adoption across sectors, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Modi also visited the One District-One Product Programme (ODOP) Anubhuti Kendra and recognised the progress made by the ODOP initiative in selecting, branding, and promoting products from various districts of the country.