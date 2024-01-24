PM interacts with Bal Puraskar recipients

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the recipients of this year’s Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, discussed the importance of Parakram Diwas with them and shared how the government was honouring the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 awardees, in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)

Parakram Diwas is celebrated on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Bose.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the 2024 awards to 19 children on Monday, under which children in the age group of five to 18 are honoured for outstanding abilities and achievements. They receive a medal, a citation, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate. This year, the award was given in five fields, which included innovation, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery.

During his interaction with the winners at his residence, Modi presented souvenirs and discussed their achievements. The children asked him questions about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

“The children also asked the Prime Minister several questions as well, while answering one of which, he spoke about his interest in music of all kinds, and how it helps him in meditation,” the statement said.

On being asked about the launch of a new scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana aimed at promoting the use of solar energy in India, on Monday, Modi recalled the steps taken by him to harness solar energy while he was chief minister of Gujarat, and spoke about how people will benefit from this scheme.

This year, one child each in the categories of bravery, science and technology, and innovation; four children in the category of social service; five children in the category of sports; and seven children in the category of art and culture was given awards.