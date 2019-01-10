PM-led select panel begins meeting to decide CBI chief Alok Verma’s fate

The selection committee’s meeting on CBI chief Alok Verma comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief justice of India and leader of largest opposition party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has begun in New Delhi.

This is the second meeting of the Selection Committee in the case after the Supreme Court directed it to meet within a week to discuss Verma’s case.

The panel’s meeting on Wednesday remained inconclusive with Kharge asking for some documents including the enquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission into the matter.

“I have asked for certain documents from the government concerning the matter including the CVC’s enquiry reports,” Kharge said.

In its order, the Supreme Court had set aside the government’s October 23 order that had sent Alok Verma on forced leave and had stripped him of his powers. At the same time, the Supreme Court had directed Verma to not take any major policy decisions and only attend to routine duties.

In a letter to the government, Kharge had asked the government to defer the meeting by two days since he had been busy with the Lok Sabha proceedings and hadn’t studied the Supreme Court’s order on Alok Verma. In his letter, he had asked for the meeting to be held on January 11, giving him enough time to study the judgment. He said that he would be able to put forth his party’s point of view only after studying the judgment.

On Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court’s order, Verma had rejoined office and among the first orders he had issued were the rescinding of transfer orders issued by the interim director M Nageswara Rao.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 17:07 IST