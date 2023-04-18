PM MITRA Parks to give impetus to local economy in Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the setting up of PM Mega Integrated Textile Sector and Apparel (PM MITRA) textiles park in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Hardoi districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/ HT_PRINT)

In a series of tweets, PM Modi shared the tweet by Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal about the launch of the PM MITRA Textile park in UP today. He said, "Uttar Pradesh has rich tradition of textiles, a big market and consumer base. It is home to hardworking weavers and a skilled workforce. The setting up of the PM MITRA Mega Textiles Park across Lucknow and Hardoi districts will greatly benefit UP".

"Today is a very important day for all my brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh. PM MITRA Park is going to be launched in Lucknow and Hardoi. My best wishes to all of you on this occasion". he added.

"Spread over 1,000 acres, these PM MITRA parks are going to give impetus to the local economy as well as bring many new employment opportunities. The textile sector of the country is also going to get new strength from them", PM further tweeted.

While speaking during a program of launch and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of Integrated Textile Park in Lucknow on Tuesday along with state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Commerce and Textiles minister Piyush Goyal said that these parks will help generate employment opportunities for the skilled manpower of Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi took to Twitter to share the glimpses of the launch event.

PM MITRA Park Lucknow:

The PM Mitra Park in Lucknow is being developed in 1,000 acres in Attari village of Malihabad block of Lucknow. The park is expected to fetch an investment of ₹10,000 crore while providing employment opportunities to one lakh people directly and two lakh people indirectly, the official statement has said.

Pertinently the park is being developed in Public Private Partnership mode through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which will be owned by the central and state governments.

The park will feature an incubation centre, common processing house and a common effluent treatment plant and other textile related facilities like design center and testing centre.

Under the scheme, the central government will also provide development capital assistance of ₹500 crore to PM Mitra Park Lucknow for the development of common basic infrastructure.

PM MITRA Scheme:

In a push to its Make in India effort and going big on the textile industry, the central government has announced to set up seven mega textile parks under PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme, which, according to the textiles ministry, will attract ₹70,000 crore investments, create two million jobs and immensely boost exports.

These parks will come up in seven states- Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The government has approved PM MITRA Parks with an outlay of ₹4,445 crore for a period of seven years upto 2027-28.

The PM MITRA Parks would help create world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large-scale investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and encourage innovation and job creation within the textile sector. the government had said earlier.

The Union Ministry of Textiles issued a notification on October 21, 2021 for setting up the seven PM MITRA Parks, as announced in the Union Budget 2021-22.

(with inputs from agencies)