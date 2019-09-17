PM Modi 69th Birthday: S Jaishankar wishes PM, says inspired by Modi’s leadership in building New India

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:55 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning and prayed for his long and healthy life.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to our Prime Minister @narendramodi . Your leadership in building a #NewIndia has been an inspiration to all of us. Pray for your long and healthy life as we all work together towards achieving this vision. #HappyBdayPMModi,” S Jaishankar tweeted.

Watch: How has Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday since becoming PM

Considered as PM Modi’s one of the favourite diplomats of PM Modi, Jaishankar was given charge of Ministry of External Affairs in PM Modi’s cabinet in May this year after BJP’s triumphant return to power.

PM Modi will celebrate his 69th birthday in Gujarat, his home state.He will also visit Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district to witness the water level reach its highest capacity at 138.68 metres, first time ever since it was raised two years ago. The entire dam is illuminated.

PM Modi had reached Gujarat late Monday night. But before proceeding for the dam, the Prime Minister will seek blessings from his 95-year-old mother Heeraben.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 07:53 IST