Home / India News / PM Modi addresses public rally at Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after Atal tunnel inauguration in Rohtang

PM Modi addresses public rally at Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after Atal tunnel inauguration in Rohtang

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur also attend the Solang Nala rally.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

If small farmers wish to sell their produce in markets far away from their origin, they would be able to with the help of this tunnel and the farm bills that we passed, PM Modi said.

“Our country is bound to change for the better. An example of this is the introduction of farm bills. For us, the priority is our farmers, for earlier governments it was elections,” PM Modi said.

“Dreams of youth of Himachal Pradesh and all of India are important to us. These developments will help fulfil them. I would like to congratulate the state and the country again for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel,” he added.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur also attend the Solang Nala rally.

“With the construction of Atal Tunnel, the farmers of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, people associated with horticulture, cattle-rearers, students and traders will benefit,” he said in another address in Sissu in the morning.

PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family members
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
‘Politics, not for justice’: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Hathras
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
