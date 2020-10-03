PM Modi addresses public rally at Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after Atal tunnel inauguration in Rohtang

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:07 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

If small farmers wish to sell their produce in markets far away from their origin, they would be able to with the help of this tunnel and the farm bills that we passed, PM Modi said.

“Our country is bound to change for the better. An example of this is the introduction of farm bills. For us, the priority is our farmers, for earlier governments it was elections,” PM Modi said.

“Dreams of youth of Himachal Pradesh and all of India are important to us. These developments will help fulfil them. I would like to congratulate the state and the country again for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel,” he added.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur also attend the Solang Nala rally.

“With the construction of Atal Tunnel, the farmers of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, people associated with horticulture, cattle-rearers, students and traders will benefit,” he said in another address in Sissu in the morning.