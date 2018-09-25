PM Modi, Amit Shah in Bhopal today to power Shivraj Chouhan’s poll campaign

Prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will address a mega congregation of party workers billed as the “world’s largest congregation of political workers” in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The BJP’s ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ (grand assembly of party workers) is being held in Bhopal on the occasion of birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the co-founder of BJP’s fore-runner, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The event will be the “world’s largest congregation of political workers,” state BJP spokesman Sarvesh Tiwari said. BJP sources said the party expected to see a gathering of 10 lakh party workers drawn from across the state at Jamboree Maidan which has been renamed “Atal Mahakumbh Parisar” for the occasion.

Modi will arrive at the Bhopal airport around noon and will reach the venue in a helicopter along with other BJP leaders including chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party leaders said. He will be in the state capital for nearly three hours, they said.

BJP workers from 65,000 polling booths spread across the state’s 230 assembly seats will attend the programme, said Rajnish Agrawal, another state BJP spokesman, adding the party has booked nine special trains from different parts of the state to ferry party workers for the event.

Modi and Shah are visiting Bhopal just a week after Gandhi visited the state capital on September 17, holding a roadshow and later addressing Congress workers and office-bearers.

Meanwhile, the Congress chief, making his second visit to the state within a fortnight, will be on a two-day tour from Chitrakoot to Rewa via Satna on September 27 and 28. The Congress which has been out of power in the state

His visit to Chitrakoot, where Hindu mythology holds was one of the places where Lord Ram stayed during his 14-year long exile from Ayodhya, where he will visit a temple too as per the party’s official programme, Satna and Rewa cities and also rural areas of the two districts assumes significance given the fact the state Congress leaders recently announced to take care of Ram Van Gaman Path (Lord Ram’s forest exile route) once the party comes to power.

Chief minister Chouhan had announced construction of the route about a decade back but the work could not take off.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 07:15 IST