PM Modi asks ministers, officials to prep for post-lockdown scenario

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked his ministers to prepare a list of 10 major decisions and 10 priority areas of focus on once the 21-day lockdown ends, a release from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday.

The Prime Minister also said that it is “essential to strategise for emergent condition” once the lockdown ends.

The lockdown was enforced on March 25, a day after PM Modi’s address to the nation. In his address, the Prime Minister had said that 21 days are needed to break the cycle of infection caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus, as per the experts, hence he is calling for a nationwide lockdown to minimise people-to-people contact and observe social distancing.

In his interaction with central ministers via video conference today, PM Modi appreciated the leadership of the ministers and said that the continuous feedback provided by them has been effective in strategising for tackling Covid-19.

The Prime Minister further said that it is imperative that leaders communicate exhaustively with the administration, especially in districts which are hotspots for Covid-19 pandemic, to be apprised of the ground situation and also provide solutions to the emerging problems. He asked ministers to popularise Aarogya Setu app in rural areas and grassroots institutions.

Giving examples of the innovative solutions in the time of lockdown, the Prime Ministers said that farmers can be connected to mandis through technological solutions like ‘truck aggregators’, on the lines of app-based cab services.

Stating that lockdown measures and social distancing must go hand in hand, PM said that it’s essential to strategise for emergent conditions once lockdown ends.

All the ministers, Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the central government participated in the interaction.