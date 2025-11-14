PM Modi at BJP's Delhi HQ after NDA's Bihar win. Check traffic advisory here
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 06:56 pm IST
Delhi Traffic Police issued traffic diversions and parking restrictions in central Delhi due to expected VVIP movement ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the BJP HQ.
The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters after NDA's landslide win in Bihar. Restrictions and diversions have been announced for parts of central Delhi from 3 pm to 9 pm due to VVIP movement.
Check full advisory here:
- Several key stretches, including both carriageways and service lanes around W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, IP Marg, BSZ Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road and Press Road, will see restricted movement or diversions between 3pm to 9pm.
The police have urged commuters to avoid these stretches and plan their travel using alternative routes.
- Authorities have also warned that additional diversions may be implemented depending on real-time conditions. Parking will be allowed only at designated spots.
- No vehicle will be permitted to stop or park on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road and Press Road.
- Any vehicles parked in violation will be towed and prosecuted. Commuters have been advised to cooperate with traffic personnel and adhere to instructions for smoother movement.
