PM Modi at BJP's Delhi HQ after NDA's Bihar win. Check traffic advisory here

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters after NDA's landslide win in Bihar. Restrictions and diversions have been announced for parts of central Delhi from 3 pm to 9 pm due to VVIP movement.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing traffic restrictions, diversions and parking limitations across central Delhi.(Hindustan Times)