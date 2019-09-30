e-paper
PM Modi at IIT Madras convocation: Your innovation will fuel India’s $ 5 trillion economy dream

The ruling BJP promised to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024 in its manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday.(Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the IIT-Madras convocation on Monday, said innovation and application of technology by IITians will fuel India’s dream to become a 5 trillion dollar economy.

“Today, India is aspiring to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. Your innovation, aspiration and application of technology will fuel this dream. It will become the bedrock of India’s big leap into the most competitive economy,” PM Modi said.

Watch: Innovation & startups will help India become a $5 trillion economy: PM Modi 

The ruling BJP promised to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024 in its manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Lauding the students, the PM said he saw the “spirit of New India” in them.

“In front of me, is both a mini-India and the spirit of New India. There’s energy, vibrancy and positivity. I can see the dreams of the future in your eyes. I could see the destiny of India in your eyes,” PM Modi told the students.

PM Modi also congratulated the parents of graduating students and said he could feel their pride and joy on the occasion.

During his address, PM Modi spoke about the “remarkable” insititution that IIT Madras is and once again spotlighted that the state is home to Tamil — one of the oldest languages in the world.

“This is a remarkable institution. I’m told that here, the mountains move and the rivers are stationary. We are in the state of Tamil Nadu, which has a special distinction. It is home to the oldest languages in the world - Tamil,” said the PM.

The PM told the students that they were graduating at a very exciting time in India as the world’s eyes are on the country.

“You’re indeed fortunate, you’re passing out from such a fantastic institute at a time when the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities.

“During the US visit, I met many Heads of States, business leaders, innovators, investors. In our discussions, there was one thread common. It was optimism about New India,” said the PM.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 12:21 IST

