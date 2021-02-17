PM Modi at NASSCOM: Aspirations of 130 crore Indians push us to move faster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said aspirations of 130 crore Indians push the government to move faster.

PM Modi was addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conferencing.

Addressing the IT industry, the prime minister said, "Looking at the image India's technology has today globally, the country pins its hopes on you. A lot of aspirations ride on you."

"You've ensured that our technology becomes as indigenous as possible. Your solutions, too, should now have a Make For India mark," PM Modi said.

Lauding the sector's contribution during coronavirus disease outbreak, PM Modi said, "At a time when every sector was affected due to Corona, you achieved a 2% growth. It's commendable if India's IT industry adds 4 billion dollars to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast."

National Digital Communication Policy an attempt to make India a global digital product hub, PM Modi said.





