‘He said he likes Pak, but...’: PM Modi attacks Sharad Pawar at Nashik rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his remarks on Pakistan. “I can understand the confusion of the Congress. But Sharad Pawar? I feel bad when an experienced leader like him makes wrong statements for votes,” said PM Modi launching the BJP’s campaign for next month’s assembly elections in Maharashtra.

“He said he likes the neighbouring country. But every one knows where the terror factory is,” Modi said.

On Sunday, the NCP chief said that a different image of the real situation in Pakistan was presented in India for political gains and that people living in Pakistan were very happy.

“People here say Pakistanis are facing injustice and are unhappy, but it is not true. Such statements are being made only for political gains without understanding the actual situation in Pakistan,” Pawar was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, in the Nashik rally, said the Congress leaders are making comments which are being used by other countries and terror outfits against India.

“When the country is united over the decision on Kashmir, Congress and NCP leaders have not cooperated,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Centre’s move to repeal Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir was the wish of 130 crore Indians.

“The decision has been taken to save the Kashmiris from the cycle of violence, terror and separatism. They suffered for 40 years due to Delhi’s (previous Congress-led governments) wrong policies and 42,000 people were killed,” he said, adding, “Instead of supporting the government on the decision taken in national interest, opposition leaders are making comments for their selfish political interests.”

Donning a headgear presented by a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi showered praises on Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for providing a “stable government” in the last five years, despite BJP not having a complete majority on its own.

Modi was in Nashik as part of the conclusion of the ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ undertaken by Fadnavis to reach out to masses ahead of the Assembly polls.

“Fadnavis provided a stable government with a push for development of the state. He worked with complete dedication.It is now Maharashtra’s turn to make use of his leadership qualities,” Modi said.

Modi said Fadnavis had provided political stability, social harmony, law and order opportunities for investment, better facilities for farmers and ensured benefits of Central schemes for people of the state.

He said people of the state have made up their minds to “bless” those who are working to fulfill their dreams and expectations.

