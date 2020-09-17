e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi birthday: Ganga puja, cleanliness drive mark occasion in Kashi

PM Modi birthday: Ganga puja, cleanliness drive mark occasion in Kashi

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:55 IST

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
BJP workers perform 'Dudh Abhishek' on the bank of Ganga river to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, in Varanasi on Thursday.
BJP workers perform 'Dudh Abhishek' on the bank of Ganga river to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, in Varanasi on Thursday. (PTI)
         

Prayers, distribution of fruits, a cleanliness campaign and a plantation drive were among the events organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh minister Neelkanth Tiwari, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kashi region spokesman Navratan Rathi joined the party workers for a special Ganga puja at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Another minister Anil Rajbhar distributed prosthesis among differently-abled children at a programme organised at Mahadev Degree College. His cabinet colleague, Ravindra Jaiswal, distributed fruits at two hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured all-round development of Kashi, including the construction of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre, a centre for perishable cargo, an inland port in Kashi, a road from the city to the airport and implemented various developmental schemes during the last six years,” Tiwari said. “Varanasi has become a healthcare hub. A super specialty hospital, two cancer hospitals and a general hospital were built. They became ready over two years ago and they are serving the patients.”

He added Modi has gifted a number of developmental projects to Kashi. “So, Kashi celebrated his birthday with enthusiasm. We wish longevity and good health to Modi.”

Special aarti was performed at temples and young Vedic students, known as batuks, cleaned a pond.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal launched a plantation drive. Seventy saplings were planted and each was named after schemes launched by Modi.

In 2018, Modi celebrated his birthday with children at a government primary school at Bhatsar in Varanasi.

