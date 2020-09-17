e-paper
Home / India News / BJP announces 'Know Namo' quiz on PM Modi's birthday, winners to get books signed by him

BJP announces ‘Know Namo’ quiz on PM Modi’s birthday, winners to get books signed by him

The party also urged people to post their wishes, and those of others who want to thank the PM, through messages or by uploading a video on the app.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:31 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
The quiz which begins today will have questions on PM Modi and BJP.
The quiz which begins today will have questions on PM Modi and BJP.(PTI)
         

While urging people to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday through the Namo App, the BJP also announced the start of the “Know Namo” quiz whose winners will get books autographed by the PM.

The quiz which begins today will have questions on PM Modi and BJP.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi’s birthday: BJP organises ‘sewa saptah’

“How much do you know about PM Narendra Modi? Take ‘The Know NaMo Quiz’ on NaMo App - http://nm4.in/dnldapp Winners walk away with books signed by PM Narendra Modi himself!” the tweet by the BJP read.

The party also urged people to post their wishes, and those of others who want to thank the PM, through messages or by uploading a video on the app.

“Do you know someone whose life NaMo impacted? Do you think they would want to wish NaMo on his birthday? Download NaMo app and upload their video in one click,” the party said.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday

It also said that the App users can enjoy the first-ever 360-degree virtual exhibition based on the life of the Prime Minister.

The exhibition titled ‘Glimpses of Namo’s Inspiring Life’ will showcase his journey from Vadnagar, Gujarat to becoming the PM and a world leader.

To mark the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also organised a week-long ‘Seva Saptah’ in which programmes pertaining to cleanliness, distribution of sanitation pads, wheelchairs and social service are being organised from September 14 to 20 across the country.

