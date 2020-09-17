PM Narendra Modi’s birthday: BJP organises ‘sewa saptah’

india

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised several events as part of the “sewa saptah” programme to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday on Thursday.

From blood donation camps to distribution of oximetres, food items etc, the party has organised a series of events to celebrate the PM’s birthday.

BJP president JP Nadda will address a public gathering at Chandni Chowk on Thursday evening as part of the “sewa saptah”, where he will distribute pulse oximetres, tricycles and wheelchairs to people with disabilities and hearing aids etc. He will also participate in a tree plantation drive on GT Karnal Road.

The BJP’s Delhi unit leaders cut a cake, weighing 70 kilograms (kg), made of ladoos at India Gate at midnight to kickstart the PM’s 70th birthday celebrations.

BJP leaders said that the PM has taken numerous measures to make India “atmanirbhar”, or self-reliant.

The event at India Gate was attended by Shyam Jaju, the party’s Delhi in-charge.

At a time when the government is advising the public to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) viral outbreak, no such measures were observed at the event, according to the videos put out by the party leaders on social media.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who is in home quarantine after he tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, wished the PM on his 70th birthday via a Twitter message. He tweeted a video highlighting the PM’s achievements.

On Thursday, BJP lawmaker Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is also leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, will distribute sport equipment to 70 children living in a slum cluster in Chilla khadar village in east Delhi.

Union ministers and senior party leaders will attend events in various parts of the city as part of the celebrations. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will distribute ration kits to poor people in Defence Colony.

Union ministers Jitender Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Santosh Gangwar, G Kishan Reddy are among the other ministers, who will participate in the event.

The state unit’s youth wing has organised 70 blood donation camps.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said, “Besides, blood donation camps, we will distribute fruits to poor people in slums and 70 hospitals in the city. Some BJP workers will pay school fees of 70 children. About 31,000 saplings will be planted in various parts of the national capital.”

He added: “We have also planned to hold a 70-slide exhibition on the PM to tell the public about the work done by the BJP under his leadership. We will put up projectors at 10 locations in Delhi to show the exhibition. This will be done on the final day of the Seva Saptah on September 20.”