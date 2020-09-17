e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday

“Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 09:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
While wishing Modi, Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life.
While wishing Modi, Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life.(PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

“Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Also read: PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners

While wishing Modi, Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life.

“Narendra Modi wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life,” said Kejriwal.

The BJP has organised a “Seva Saptah” from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the Prime Minister’s birthday.

The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
LIVE: Defence minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on China in RS at 12 noon
LIVE: Defence minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on China in RS at 12 noon
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In