e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners

PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said in his greetings that the PM has worked diligently towards empowering the poor and marginalised and the nation has benefited tremendously from his leadership.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 07:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on Thursday.(PTI photo)
         

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Civil Aviation of India Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted their greetings on the occasion.

Also read: ‘Wish you good health and happiness’: Nepal PM Oli on PM Modi’s 70th birthday

“PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM’s healthy and long life,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said in his greetings that the PM has worked diligently towards empowering the poor and marginalised and the nation has benefited tremendously from his leadership.

“Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” he tweeted.

Also read: BJP to organise ‘Seva Saptah’ next month to mark PM Modi’s 70th birthday

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “I join the nation in wishing India’s popular and visionary PM Narendra Modi ji on his 70th birthday. A steadfast leader with immense clarity, he has brought about a transformational change in the lives of Indians through his policies of inclusive & sustainable development.”

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid-19
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid-19
Police’s Umar Khalid investigation hinges on witnesses X and Y
Police’s Umar Khalid investigation hinges on witnesses X and Y
Delhi Metro expands its colour palette, Tughlakabad-Aerocity line to be Silver
Delhi Metro expands its colour palette, Tughlakabad-Aerocity line to be Silver
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In