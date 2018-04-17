PM Modi can’t face Lok Sabha for even 15 minutes: Rahul Gandhi

Under attack from the BJP for virtual washout of the recent Budget session of Parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the time to travel all over the country, but could not spare 15 minutes for Lok Sabha.

“The Prime Minister is travelling across the country but he does not have 15 minutes to give a speech in the Lok Sabha,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters in an informal chat on the second day of his three-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency of Amethi.

“15 minute de dein , khare nahi ho payenge Lok Sabha mein (He will not be able to face the Lok Sabha even for 15 minutes, he will not be able to answer our queries),” Rahul said.

“It’s a case of direct theft in the Rafale deal... Rs 45,000 crore have been given to his (Modi’s) industrialist friend,” he said, referring to the Indo-French inter-governmental pact inked in September 2016 for buying 36 off-the-shelf Dassault Rafale twin-engine fighters for the Indian Air Force.

The Congress president said, “Jobs were snatched but the Prime Minister did not speak a word on it.”

“He (Modi) refers to Nirav Modi as Nirav and Mehul Choksi as Mehul bhai and this is a fact... whose achhe din (good days) have come... Modi ji had said good days would come for the people but the reality is achhe din have come for only 15 people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, while for the farmers, labourers and the poor, these are bad days,” he said.

“Nirav Modi fled with the country’s money, but the PM did not utter a word... he took out the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from the pockets of the common man in the name of demonetisation and put them in the pocket of Nirav Modi.”