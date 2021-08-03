Home / India News / 'Congratulations to my young friends': PM Modi wishes CBSE class 10 graduates
PM Modi congratulated the students who cleared their CBSE class 10 board examination on Tuesday. (File photo)
'Congratulations to my young friends': PM Modi wishes CBSE class 10 graduates

CBSE class10 exam: Of the 20 lakh students across the country who had registered themselves for the secondary board exam this year, 99.04% have cleared it.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) who received the results of their class 10 board exam on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class X examinations. My best wishes to the students for their future endeavours."

As many as 20 lakh students across the country had registered themselves for CBSE class 10 board examinations this year, of which 99.04% have cleared it. The results of as many as 16,639 were under process, the CBSE said.

CBSE has not released the merit and the topper list for the class 10 board exam as it was cancelled this year owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the students who cleared the examination and wished them success.

The students can check their results of their CBSE class 10 board examination on http://cbseresults.nic.in

Trivandrum region was adjudged the best-performing region out of the 16 regions, with a 99.99% success rate, while Delhi secured a 98.19% pass rate.

The CBSE said while 2,00,962 students secured between 90% and 95% marks, a total of 57,824 class 10 examinees (2.76% of the total students) secured 95% marks and above.


