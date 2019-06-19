PM Modi chairs all party meet on simultaneous polls, many Oppn leaders skip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of all political parties to discuss the possibility of holding simultaneous elections in the country and fast tracking development projects in 117 districts. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh’s YS Jaganmohan Reddy and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti are among the prominent opposition leaders present at the meeting.

Many opposition parties are skipping the meeting which comes weeks after PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party delivered a stunning performance in the national elections, winning 303 of the 542 seats up for grabs.

Trinamool Congress’s Mamata Banerjee was the first to announce her decision to skip the meeting. Leaders of many other opposition parties including BSP’s Mayawati, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and DMK’s MK Stalin also indicated that they would give the meeting a miss.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal absented themselves from the meeting but nominated a party leader to represent them.

CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, a sharp critic of PM Modi’s ‘one nation, one election’ plan, had declared early in the day that he would be present to oppose the idea that he insisted was ‘fundamentally anti-federal and anti-democratic’.

The flawed idea, he said, would “tamper” with the constitutional scheme of accountability of the government to the legislature.

“Any attempt to prolong the life of the Lok Sabha or legislature will not only be unconstitutional, but also, anti-democratic. It is the will of the people through their elected representatives that must prevail,” he said.

BJP leader and minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi suggested political leaders who skip the meeting would miss an opportunity to engage with all the parties on the issue. The minister said an agreement over ‘one-nation, one-election’ plan will be beneficial for the country.

One nation, one election idea was first floated during the term of previous Lok Sabha but it lapsed before a consensus could be built. The NDA government considers it to be an important electoral reform to cut down on high expenses incurred in holding separate polls and also to ensure that governance is not put on hold due to model code of conduct in effect during the completion of the poll process.

Apart from the simultaneous election plan, the all party meeting chaired by PM Modi is also discussing plans to celebrate 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 15:51 IST