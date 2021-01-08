e-paper
PM Modi condoles death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's niece Chitra Ghosh

PM Modi condoles death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece Chitra Ghosh

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
File photo of Chitra Ghosh. (Photo @gssjodhpur)
Chitra Ghosh, youngest daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose and niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, died in Kolkata on Thursday. She was 90.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his interaction with her and expressed his condolences on Friday.

“Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her, we discussed many subjects, including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

 

Ghosh was the chairperson of the platform named Open Platform for Netaji, which was formed in 2012. On October 14, 2015 Ghosh led a delegation to meet PM Modi. It led to the declassification of Netaji’s files.

She headed the political science department at Lady Brabourne College and served as a visiting lecturer of political science and international relations at Calcutta University and Jadavpur University.

Ghosh also partnered with her husband Subimal Ghosh, former Sheriff of Kolkata, in his philanthropic work.

She has authored books like The Rights and Obligations of Indian Women, Women’s Studies in India, Women and Politics, among others

“Her husband had passed away in October 2016. Ghosh is survived by son Sutanu Ghosh and daughter Suneepa Dutta and grandchildren,” said Chandra Kumar Bose, nephew of Chitra Ghosh.

