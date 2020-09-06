PM Modi condoles Kesavananda Bharati’s demise, says Kerala seer will continue to inspire generations

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru and said that the Kerala seer, deeply attached to India and Constitution, will continue to inspire generations.

“We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India’s rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The 79-year-old seer Bharati died due to age-related ailments on Sunday at the Edaneer Mutt, which was headed by him for more than five decades.

Bharati is recognised as the petitioner in a landmark judgment given by Supreme Court on the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution.

The case in which Bharati had challenged Kerala Land Reform laws nearly four decades ago set the principle that the Supreme Court is the guardian of the basic structure of the Constitution and the verdict involved 13 judges, the largest bench ever to sit in the apex court.

(With inputs from PTI)