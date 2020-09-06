e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi condoles Kesavananda Bharati’s demise, says Kerala seer will continue to inspire generations

PM Modi condoles Kesavananda Bharati’s demise, says Kerala seer will continue to inspire generations

The 79-year-old seer Bharati died due to age-related ailments on Sunday at the Edaneer Mutt, which was headed by him for more than five decades.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharati is recognised as the petitioner in a landmark judgment given by Supreme Court on the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution.
Bharati is recognised as the petitioner in a landmark judgment given by Supreme Court on the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution.(Photo: VPSecretariat/ Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru and said that the Kerala seer, deeply attached to India and Constitution, will continue to inspire generations.

“We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India’s rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The 79-year-old seer Bharati died due to age-related ailments on Sunday at the Edaneer Mutt, which was headed by him for more than five decades.

Bharati is recognised as the petitioner in a landmark judgment given by Supreme Court on the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution.

The case in which Bharati had challenged Kerala Land Reform laws nearly four decades ago set the principle that the Supreme Court is the guardian of the basic structure of the Constitution and the verdict involved 13 judges, the largest bench ever to sit in the apex court.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In