'Deeply saddened': PM Modi condoles loss of lives after Russian plane crashes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the deaths in a deadly passenger plane crash in Russia. The Prime Minister said India stands in solidarity with Russians. Extending condolences, PM Modi said India stood in solidarity with the Russians.(PTI file photo)

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the tragic plane crash in Russia. Extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with Russia and its people," the PM said in a post on X.

A passenger plane with 49 on board crashed in Russia, reportedly leaving behind no survivors. It was earlier reported missing from radar, but its wreckage was later found in Russia's Far East, local emergency services said.

The debris was located by a rescue chopper and smoke was seen coming out of the wreckage in visuals that went viral online. The wreckage was seen lying in a dense forest.

"An Mi-8 helicopter operated by Rosaviatsiya (Russia's civil aviation authority) has spotted the burning fuselage of the aircraft," Russia's emergencies ministry was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Regional Governor Vasily Orlov later announced that all aboard were dead, calling the accident a “terrible tragedy".

A Siberia-based airline called Angara operated the plane, which reportedly dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination -- Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

While the cause behind the plane crash wasn't immediately clear, it was reported that the weather situation was adverse at the time of the crash. According to TASS, a Russian news agency, the crash was caused by a crew error during landing.

Besides, it is also being said that the plane was nearly 50-years-old.

The plane took off from Khabarovsk and was headed to Blagoveshchensk on the Russian-Chinese border and onwards to Tynda, reported news agency AP.