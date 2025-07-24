Crashed Russian plane with 49 onboard tried 2nd approach; Video shows burning wreckage

The wreckage of the Russian passenger plane, which crashed with 49 people on board, has been found in Russia's Far East, local emergency services said. An investigation has been launched over flight safety violations that resulted in multiple deaths, a procedure standard in aviation accidents.(Screengrab/X/@RT_India_news)

The crash reportedly left behind no survivors. Visuals from the crash site show the plane's debris in the dense forest, with plumes of smoke rising from it.

"An Mi-8 helicopter operated by Rosaviatsiya (Russia's civil aviation authority) has spotted the burning fuselage of the aircraft," Russia's emergencies ministry said on Telegram, Reuters reported.

Visuals from the helicopter, assessing the crash site in the dense forest, show visible smoke arising from afar. As it nears above the crash site, the scattered debris of the aircraft can be seen.

Russia's Emergency Situations ministry said that they found the aircraft's burning fuselage on a hillside south of the plane's scheduled destination in Tynda.

The plane was operated by Siberia-based Angara Airlines. It dropped off the radar screens while approaching its destination, which is in the Amur region bordering China.

The weather conditions in the area were difficult, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing sources. The crash was caused by a crew error during landing in poor visibility, TASS news agency reported.

Plane tried 2nd approach

According to the transport prosecutor's office in the Far East, the crash site was just 15 kilometres south of Tynda. In an online statement, it said that the plane tried a second approach while trying to land when it lost contact with the office.

Regional Governor Vasily Orlov said that 43 passengers, including five children, as well as six crew members, were onboard the An-24 passenger plane, which was flying from Blagoveshchensk, on the Russian-Chinese border, to Tynda.

An investigation has been launched over flight safety violations that resulted in multiple deaths, a procedure standard in aviation accidents.

