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PM Modi condoles loss of lives in China coal mine blast; 90 miners reported killed so far

Official media in Beijing reported that 201 miners have so far been rescued following the explosion at a coal mine in north China

Updated on: May 23, 2026 09:19 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a coal mine accident in China’s Shanxi Province and conveyed condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China after a gas explosion killed at least 90 miners.

PM Modi condoled the deaths in China’s Shanxi mine blast, wishing recovery for missing miners.(REUTERS)

Official media in Beijing reported that 201 miners have so far been rescued following the explosion at a coal mine in north China. The blast occurred late Friday in the city of Changzhi in Shanxi province and is being investigated, China Central Television reported.

“Saddened by the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province in China. On behalf of the people of India, my condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China. May the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour. Praying for the early and safe recovery of all remaining missing persons,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

The accident is China’s deadliest coal mine disaster since 2009, when an explosion in Heilongjiang province killed 108 people. Under Chinese regulations, the latest blast exceeds the 30-death threshold required for classification as an extraordinarily serious accident, the country’s highest category for industrial disasters.

 
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