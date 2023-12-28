close_game
News / India News / PM Modi condoles Vijayakanth's death

PM Modi condoles Vijayakanth's death

PTI |
Dec 28, 2023 10:25 AM IST

In a post on X, Modi said: "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions."

As a political leader, the Prime Minister said Vijayakanth was deeply committed to public service, and has left a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

"His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti."

Vijayakanth died at a hospital here on Thursday following illness.

