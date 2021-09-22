PM Modi congratulates Canada's Justin Trudeau for victory in polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau for his victory in the elections and said he is looking forward to further strengthen India-Canada relations.

“Congratulations Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on your victory in the elections! I look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India-Canada relations, as well as our cooperation on global and multilateral issues,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Congratulations Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau on your victory in the elections! I look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India-Canada relations, as well as our cooperation on global and multilateral issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Justin Trudeau is poised for a third term as Canada's Prime Minister reported Canadian broadcasters who projected a win for his Liberal Party in Monday's elections.

Also Read | Jagmeet, 15 other Punjab-origin candidates win Canada elections

Trudeau, who is in power since 2015 has now won three general elections in less than six years. Trudeau, 49, won Papineau, Quebec, according to state broadcaster CBC. The Conservatives, led by Erin O'Toole, are projected to be the main opposition party.

The Liberal party leader Trudeau had called for a snap election last month in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic assuming that his handling of the pandemic would help his government win a majority. However, even as that bet seems to have backfired the poll win puts the 49-year-old back in a position he has held since the 2015 federal election, which saw the Liberals win a 184-seat majority.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau wins historic third term but fails to get majority | Canada polls

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15 had assured his Canadian counterpart that India will support the Canadian Covid-19 vaccination programme. Trudeau had made a telephone call to PM Modi and asked for his support.

Earlier, the relationship between the two countries had entered rough weather when Trudeau expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protests against Central agri laws in India. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) in a statement termed his comments “unwarranted”.

Later, however, Trudeau changed his stance and commended India for holding dialogue with farmers' leaders.