PM Modi crosses 30 million follower mark on Instagram, now most followed world leader

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s followers crossed the 30 million mark on Instagram on Sunday, making him the most followed global leader on the photo sharing application.

PM Modi is the only world leader to reach the 30 million milestone on Instagram ahead of US President Donald Trump as well as former US President Barack Obama. Just one month ago, the prime minister crossed the 50 million follower mark on Twitter.

PM Modi is very active on social media with regular posts and updates.

“PM @NarendraModi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram. He is the most followed world leader on Instagram ahead of US President Trump as well as former US President Obama. This is yet another testament to his popularity and connect with the youth,” BJP working president JP Nadda said in a tweet.

Among other world leaders, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has 25.6 million followers, while former US President Barack Obama comes in third with 24.8 million followers. US President Donald Trump has 14.9 million followers on Instagram.

On micro-blogging site Twitter and Facebook too, PM Modi is the most followed political leader. Closer home in India too, he tops the list of political leaders with a presence on social media. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 10.1 million followers on Twitter, a little over 3 million followers on Facebook.

The official Twitter handle of West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee has 3.6 million followers. On Facebook, she is followed by 3.2 million and on Instagram; the TMC chief has 29.4k followers.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has 15.6 million followers on Twitter and 6.9 million followers on Facebook while another 149k follow the Aam Aadmi Party leader on Instagram.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 18:39 IST