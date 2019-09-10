PM Modi crosses 50mn Twitter followers

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 01:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained his position as the third-most followed person on Twitter, crossing the 50 million followers mark on the microblogging platform.

The Prime Minister, who maintains an active presence on social media, has added more than six million followers over the past year, rising from 43.4 million in July 2018.

Only US President Donald Trump - 64 million - and former US President Barack Obama — 108 million — have more followers than PM Modi.

A further 30.4 million follow the Prime Minister, who began using Twitter in 2009, when he was still Gujarat chief minister, on his PMO handle.

PM Modi is also active on Facebook, where has 44.8 million followers, and Instagram, where he has 25 million followers and is the world’s most-followed leader.

In May, a report by digital marketing platform SEMrush said the combined total of followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram — 110.9 million — made Prime Minster Modi the second-most followed world leader; the first is Mr Obama with 182.7 million.

“With his approximately 110 million followers worldwide, Narendra Modi has overtaken the present US President Donald Trump who has 96 million followers globally. However, Trump still enjoys the second most followed politician position globally on Twitter (with 59.8 million followers),” the report said.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 01:14 IST