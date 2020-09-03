‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday.

“When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It’s testing our resilience, public health system and economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric,” the PM said.

Talking about the Covid-19 death rate in India, the PM said that it was one of the lowest per million in the world.

“India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising,” said PM Modi at the summit.

He further said that while coronavirus had impacted several things, it had not impacted people’s aspirations and ambitions. “In the recent months, there have been far-reaching reforms which are making business easier and red-tapism lesser,” the PM added. India is at the forefront of the research for Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

The theme of the 5-day Summit that began on the 31st of August is “US-India Navigating New Challenges”.

“Looking forward to address the @USISPForum #USIndiasummit2020. Will be sharing my views on ‘Navigating New Challenges.’ Do join live this evening, 3rd September, at 9 PM India time,” the PM tweeted earlier.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, US vice president Mike Pence, and former top Indian-American diplomat Nikki Haley are some of the key leaders who have participated in the virtual event so far.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, the event’s theme covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a global manufacturing hub, opportunities in India’s gas market, ease of doing business to attract FDI in India, common and challenges in tech space, Indo-Pacific economic issues, innovation in public health and others.

The USISPF is a non-profit organisation that works for the partnership between India and the US.

(with agency inputs)