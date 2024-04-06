 'PM Modi destroying country, opposition leaders being forced to join BJP': Sonia Gandhi in Jaipur | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'PM Modi destroying country, opposition leaders being forced to join BJP': Sonia Gandhi in Jaipur

Apr 06, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forcing the opposition leaders to join the saffron party.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forcing the opposition leaders to join the saffron party and also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is “destroying” the country and democracy.

This is a developing story.

