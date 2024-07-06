PM Modi dials UK’s new PM Keir Starmer, extends invite to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday. Modi congratulated Starmer on his recent election victory and his new role as UK prime minister. Modi also extended an invitation to Starmer for an early visit to India, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to UK PM Keir Starmer.(PTI)

PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer recalled the historic ties between India and the UK and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, the statement said.

Both leaders stressed on the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation across various sectors, it added.

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, they agreed to continue to promote the close people-to-people ties, the statement from PMO said.

Modi had congratulated Starmer on his win via X post on Friday. He also thanked outgoing prime minister Rishi Sunak for "your admirable leadership of the UK and your active contribution to deepening the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future."

In a significant shift in the political scene, Labour secured 412 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, marking their best performance since Tony Blair's 1997 victory. The Conservatives won only 121 seats, marking their worst-ever result and ending Rishi Sunak’s leadership of both the country and his party.