'Reaffirm deep-rooted bond': PM Modi expresses gratitude to people of Gujarat after local body poll results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the workers of the Gujarat unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for impressive performance in local body polls, saying it was a result of their hard work at the grassroots level.

The BJP swept the Gandhinagar municipal corporation (GMC) elections held on Sunday, winning 41 out of 44 seats. On the other hand, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won just two and one seats respectively.

The BJP also won two other civic bodies in Gujarat, Okha and Thara, while the Congress registered victory in Bhanvad municipality in Devbhumi-Dwarka district.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the results of the local body polls "reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of Gujarat and BJP".

"Results of the local body polls across Gujarat and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of Gujarat and BJP. Gratitude to the people for repeatedly blessing us. Kudos to all @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas for working hard at the grassroots," PM Modi tweeted.

Out of 2.8 lakh registered voters, the Gandhinagar municipal corporation elections witnessed a voter turnout of 56.24%. The voter turnout in Okha and Bhanvad (both in Devbhumi-Dwarka district) was 55.07% and 62.27% respectively, while Thara (Banaskantha district) recorded 73.55% voter turnout.

After the poll results were declared, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda thanked the people of Gujarat and congratulated chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil along with party workers for the tremendous win.

"The BJP has got a huge majority in the Gujarat local body elections and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections. I thank the people of Gujarat for their continued support and blessings and congratulate chief minister @Bhupendrapbjp, state unit president @CRPaatil and party workers for the unprecedented victory," Nadda wrote on Twitter.

The local body polls, earlier scheduled for April, were postponed due to the disastrous second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.