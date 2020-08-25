e-paper
Home / India News / Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families

Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families

I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance, PM Modi said in a tweet.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rescue personnel sift through the rubble in search of survivors at the site where a five-storey apartment building collapsed, in Mahad in Raigad district.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the building collapse mishap in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

“Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance,” PM Modi said in a tweet. 

At least one person was killed and several others were injured after a multi-storey building collapsed in the Kajalpura area of Mahad town, on Monday evening. Along with three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is carrying out search and rescue operation in the town, around 170 kilometres from Mumbai.

According to residents, the 10-year-old Tariq Garden building collapsed at around 7pm. It housed more than 40 apartments.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his distress over the tragedy. 

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah had also expressed shock over the incident and assured all possible assistance with the rescue operations.

“The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety,” Shah said in a tweet.

