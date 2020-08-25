Raigad building collapse: 60 rescued, 25 to 30 still trapped, says minister

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 07:09 IST

Around 60 people have been rescued and 25 to 30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris of a five-storey building in Mahrashtra’s Raigad which collapsed on Monday evening, district guardian minister Aditi Tatkare said after visiting the spot on Tuesday morning.

Three teams of National Disaster Response Force are on the spot to carry out the rescue operations, Tatkare said, adding, “one death reported so far. Injured are being treated and some are discharged. Those with serious injuries were taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment.”

“Probe has begun. We want a special investigation team to be constituted,” she also said.

The ‘Tariq garden’ building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district, around 170 kilometres from Mumbai. The incident took place at around 6 in the evening, according to local residents.

The multi-storey building, which was 10 years old, housed over 40 apartments. A few people rushed outside the building to a safe spot after the first three floors collapsed, according to Nidhi Chaudhari, the Raigad district collector.

After the building collapse mishap, Union home minister Amit Shah expressed shock over the incident and assured all possible assistance with the rescue operations.

“The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety,” Shah said in a tweet.