PM Modi's gifts to France President, US VP Vance's kids steeped in tradition | What he gifted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gifts to French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady of France was rich with Indian traditions, so was the PM's gifts to two sons and a daughter of US Vice President JD Vance, who was in France at the same time as PM Modi. French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a departure ceremony at Marseille Provence airport in Marignane as part of a visit in Marseille, on Feb 12. (AP)

PM Modi landed in France on Monday night on a two-day visit, during which he held talks with French President Macron "on the entire gamut of the exceptionally strong and multifaceted bilateral cooperation and on global and regional matters", according to a government release.

What PM Modi gifted France President, First Lady

PM Modi gifted a Dokra artwork, depicting musicians with studded stonework, to French President Emmanuel Macron and an exquisite silver hand-graved table mirror with floral and peacock motifs to the first lady of France, officials cited in a news agency PTI report said on Wednesday.

Dokra art, practiced the most in Chhattisgarh, is tradition metal craft that showcases intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost-wax technique. Dokra uses the lost-wax casting technique to create brass and bell metal pieces.

Rooted in the region's rich tribal heritage, this artwork PM Modi gifted to the First Couple of France depicts traditional musicians in dynamic poses, highlighting the cultural significance of music, the officials said.

PM Modi's gift to France President Emmanuel Macron.(HT)

The gift to French First Lady Brigitte Macron traces its origin to the rich traditions of Rajasthan and symbolises masterful craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Its intricate silver frame features floral and peacock motifs, symbolising beauty, nature and grace, the officials said.

Meticulously engraved and polished to a brilliant shine, the mirror reflects Rajasthan's rich tradition of metalwork, they added.

PM's gifts to US Vice President's kids

On his two-day visit to the European country, PM Modi had also brought gifts for the two sons and a daughter of US Vice President JD Vance, who was in France.

The officials cited in the PTI report said PM Modi gave a wooden railway toy set to Vivek Vance and a jigsaw puzzle based on Indian folk paintings to Ewan Blaine Vance.

The official called the wooden railway toy a “timeless classic” which combines nostalgia with sustainability. “Crafted from natural wood and painted with eco-friendly vegetable dyes, it ensures child safety and environmental consciousness,” the officials was quoted as saying.

The jigsaw puzzle PM Modi gifted celebrates India's rich artistic heritage by featuring various folk painting styles, including the Kalighat pat painting from West Bengal, Santhal painting created by the Santhal tribe and Madhubani painting from Bihar.

PM Modi's gifts to JD Vance's kids.(HT)

Each style offers a unique glimpse into India's diverse cultural traditions, making the puzzle both an artistic and educational experience, the officials said.

PM Modi gifted an eco-friendly wooden alphabet set to Mirabel Rose Vance, the daughter of the US vice president. The wooden alphabet set is a durable, safe and engaging learning tool that enhances motor skills and cognitive abilities.