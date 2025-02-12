'Strategic partnership, global affairs, terrorism’: What PM Modi, Macron discussed in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership in a joint statement following the former's two-day trip to France. The two leaders commended the progress achieved in their bilateral cooperation and expressed their commitment to accelerating it further. Marseille: In this image provided by PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Mazargues Cemetery to pay tribute to the fallen heroes.(PMO/PTI)

During their bilateral talks, the joint statement reads, the two leaders discussed several vexed topics, including the Indo-Pacific and the Russia-Ukraine war. They also discussed strategic partnership and cooperation in areas like defence, nuclear energy, and space. They also discussed collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation.

"The talks covered all aspects of the India-France strategic partnership. The two leaders reviewed cooperation in the strategic areas of Defence, Civil Nuclear Energy and Space. They also discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in the fields of Technology and Innovation. This area of partnership assumes greater salience in the backdrop of the just concluded AI Action Summit and the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026. The leaders also called for enhancing trade and investment ties and in this regard welcomed the report of the 14th India- France CEOs Forum," said the Indian government's statement.

On Tuesday, Modi and Macron flew together from Paris to Marseille in the French Presidential Aircraft.

They committed to further deepen engagement in the Indo-Pacific and global forums and initiatives.

What did the joint statement say?

The joint statement reads that the two leaders held bilateral discussions on the entire gamut of exceptionally strong and multifaceted bilateral cooperation and global and regional matters.

"Both leaders also went to Marseille where President Macron hosted a private dinner for Prime Minister Modi, reflecting the excellent relationship between the two leaders. They jointly inaugurated India’s Consulate General in Marseille. They also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility," it added.

PM Modi reiterated their call for reformed and effective multilateralism to sustain an equitable and peaceful international order, address pressing global challenges and prepare the world for emerging developments, including in the technological and economic domains.

Also read: PM Modi, French President Macron greeted with dhol beats by Indians in Marseilles | Watch

"The two leaders stressed, in particular, the urgent need for the reform of the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely in multilateral fora, including on UNSC matters. France reiterated its firm support for India’s permanent membership of the UNSC. The two leaders agreed to strengthen conversations on the regulation of the use of the veto in case of mass atrocities. They held extensive discussions on long-term global challenges and current international developments and agreed to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions," the statement added.

In the defence cooperation field, the two leaders commended progress in collaboration in the construction of Scorpene submarines in India, including indigenization, and in particular the work carried out with a view to the integration of DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) into P75-Scorpene submarines and the analyses conducted regarding the possible integration of the Integrated Combat System (ICS) into the future P75-AS submarines.

"Both leaders welcomed the commissioning of the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene-class project, INS Vaghsheer, on 15 January 2025. Both sides welcomed the ongoing discussions on missiles, helicopter engines and jet engines. They also welcomed the excellent cooperation between the relevant entities in the Safran group and their Indian counterparts. Prime Minister Modi also invited the French Army to take a closer look at the Pinaka MBRL, emphasizing that an acquisition of this system by France would be another milestone in Indo-French defence ties. In addition, President Macron welcomed the decision to include India as an observer to the Eurodrone MALE programme managed by OCCAR, which is another step forward in the growing strength of our partnership in defence equipment programmes.

Modi and Macron had a detailed conversation on international issues, including the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. They agreed to pursue their efforts to coordinate and remain closely engaged regularly.

The two leaders underlined their common commitment to a free, open, inclusive, secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

They also condemned cross-border terrorism and called for the disruption of terrorism financing networks and safe havens.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They called for the disruption of terrorism financing networks and safe havens. They further agreed that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts. The leaders also called for concerted action against all terrorists, including through designations of individuals affiliated with groups that are listed by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee. The two sides emphasized the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, consistent with Financial Action Task Force recommendations. Both countries reiterated their commitment to work together in FATF, No Money For Terror (NMFT) and other multilateral platforms," the statement reads.