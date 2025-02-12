PM Modi, French President Macron greeted with dhol beats by Indians in Marseilles | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday received a warm and vibrant welcome with the beats of dhols in France's Marseilles, where both the leaders jointly inaugurated India's new consulate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted and interacted with the Indian diaspora in Marseille, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.(PMO)

After the grand welcome amid chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, the Indian Prime Minister greeted and interacted with the Indian diaspora in Marseilles.

Ahead of the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi visited the historic Mazargues Cemetery in Marseille city along with the French President and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices fighting in the World Wars.

At a solemn ceremony held at the site, Modi laid a wreath composed of tricolour-themed flowers.

A large number of Indian soldiers are commemorated in this war cemetery that is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to France, on Tuesday co-chaired the AI Action Summit along with President Emmanuel Macron and addressed business leaders. He arrived in Paris on February 10.

In Modi's France visit, close Indo-French relations at display

Prime Minister Modi's visit to France this time has been a display of camaraderie and respect from President Emmanuel Macron, showcasing the strength of their Indo-French bilateral ties.

From a warm welcome with a tight hug and smiles to shared moments at the AI Action Summit to travelling together in a joint motorcade and even on the same plane to Marseille, the two leaders have highlighted the close personal and diplomatic bond that both the nations share.

On the first day of his visit, President Macron spent time with PM Modi at a dinner hosted by him.

PM Modi and President Macron also hosted the India-France CEOs Forum together, showcasing their shared vision for economic collaboration.

After the inauguration of the Indian consulate, the two leaders will also visit the ITER project and the Marseille port together.

PM Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris where they discussed the "incredible opportunities" AI will bring to India.

The Indian-origin Alphabet Inc. CEO also discussed how Google and India can work together on the country’s “digital transformation”.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.