PM Modi: Govt works on solutions, not in silos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government had taken “bold decisions” and removed social imbalances because it enjoyed the support of the people. Modi announced the Centre will spend Rs 1 lakh crore on infrastructure, noting that his government works on providing solutions, and not in silos.

“Political adversaries might say what they want but our government is able to take big decisions as they were supported by people,” Modi said at the News18 Rising India Summit on Saturday evening.

He cited success stories such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Ujjwala scheme under which households are provided cooking gas connections and an increase in cashless payments. According to him, a “transformational shift in India is happening as people are willing to participate in it.”

Modi took a dig at his political opponents amid a parliamentary logjam in budget session. He spoke about his Act East policy targeted at eastern Indian states, where the BJP is seeking to make inroads. “People who think Act East policy is for votes have not only lost touch with the ground, but also got disconnected from the people’s hearts,” Modi said.

Addressing an audience comprised of corporate and political figures, the PM explained how his Act East policy is aimed at not just the North-East, where the BJP won power in three states this month, but also states like West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and eastern UP.

“When the North-East goes from isolation to integration, it will truly lead to a Rising India,” he said.

The PM spoke about his government’s approach towards the healthcare system to claim that his administration doesn’t work in silos. “Preventive, affordable, supply side management and mission mode intervention is our focus,” he said.

The PM also noted that more than 10 crore families will get annual insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and insurance companies, a scheme that was announced in this year’s budget. He also said tuberculosis will be eliminated from India by 2025, five years ahead of the global target.

Modi said he believes in the corporate mantra of “measure to manage and manage to create” as he spoke about the sync between coal, power and renewable energy to electrify more than 16,000 Indian villages.

“We are now moving from power failures to becoming power surplus,” he added.

Modi said the government plans to spend Rs 1 lakh crore on infrastructure, expressing confidence that India’s economic growth will accelerate. “We are performing extremely well on all economic indicators as a country. India is now contributing nearly 7 times the amount it earlier contributed to the global economy,” he said.